Honda Diabolus, a custom Honda CL300 scrambler, breaks cover

Auto 2 min read

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:20 pm Nov 28, 202301:20 pm

It runs on a 286cc, single-cylinder engine

K-Speed Customs, a Thailand-based company, has revealed the Honda Diabolus. It is a custom CL300 Scrambler that honors classic motorcycle designs. The Diabolus sports a raw, minimalist look with a squared LED headlight replacing the original round one. It shares its 286cc, single-cylinder engine with the CB300R, producing 31hp of power and 27.5Nm of torque.

Exterior modifications and off-road enhancements

The CL300 has undergone several modifications by K-Speed, such as a tall off-road front mudguard, retro handlebars and switchgear, and a sturdy bash plate. The exhaust has been repositioned into an up-swept twin-end can design. The custom single-seater features a similar upholstery pattern, while the rear fender is much smaller, highlighting its large knobby tires for improved trail performance.

Wire-spoke wheels and suspension components

One standout feature of the Honda Diabolus is its wire-spoke wheels, which replace the alloy ones on the standard CL300. The rear subframe and round-section swingarm remain unchanged, while other parts like RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters, rear twin-shock absorber setup, re-positioned round speedometer, and custom bar-end ORVMs catch the eye. These alterations result in an upright ergonomic riding position for off-road trail capabilities.

Potential launch in India and compatibility with CL500

The Honda CL300 has been patented in India, suggesting potential launch plans or simply part of Honda's standard patenting process. The custom kit displayed on the Diabolus can also be applied to the larger Honda CL500. With the recent price reduction of the CB300R in India, it now competes with the Triumph Speed 400, making the possible arrival of the customized CL300 Scrambler an exciting prospect for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.