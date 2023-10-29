Long-distance touring on electric motorcycle: Myth or possibility

By Pradnesh Naik 11:25 pm Oct 29, 202311:25 pm

CAKE Kalk rolls on rugged wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: CAKE)

Ever since the advancement of modern electric vehicles, people have been trying to push the boundaries in terms of range. With batteries being the only limiting factor, traveling far with EVs, especially the two-wheelers, is a daunting challenge. However, some people are breaking the myth by embarking on cross-country runs on their electric motorcycles. Here's how such trips can be done.

Why does this story matter?

BEVs or battery electric vehicles are crucial for a greener future. While they are usually packed with modern features, the vehicles are primarily targeted for the urban environment. This is due to the short-range per charge when compared to their ICE-powered counterparts. However, with proper planning, long-distance travel with electric motorcycles has become possible in recent years.

With developments in charging infrastructure, planning such trips now possible

In recent years, EV charging infrastructure has been developing rapidly across the globe. This has enabled people with capable motorcycles, such as the Ultraviolette F77, CAKE Kalk, and Energica EVA EsseEsse9, to embark on cross-country runs. To note, these trips were planned to the last detail, with strategically positioned charging stations on the way. Here's a quick glance at some of the popular ones.

Ride to COP27 completed by Ali Abdo

Last year, Ali Abdo rode 12,749km on his EVA EsseEsse9 to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in Egypt. Ali took 30 days to complete the cross-country run, setting the Guinness World Record for the world's longest journey on an electric motorcycle. Now, he plans to do another run from Riyadh, traversing Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and before concluding in the UAE.

'Coast to coast' run in US using CAKE Kalk

Swedish EV maker CAKE has organized a "coast to coast" run in the US with two Kalk electric motorcycles. Its US sales manager Jackie Rosenstein and Bobbie Long, both women, are attempting the 4,828 km run, which began on October 19. This Trans-American road trip will be covered through dirt, gravel, forest, and farm roads, as well as scenic paved roads like Route 66.

Baala Manikandan covered 14 Indian states on epic journey

Earlier this year, Baala Manikandan, a professor at Madras Christian College, undertook an epic journey across India on his Ultraviolette F77. He covered 6,727km in 22 days, traversing through uneven terrain and all types of weather across the nation. Manikandan and his EV endured temperatures ranging from -15 to 45 degrees Celsius during this ride. The journey started in Chennai and ended in Bengaluru.