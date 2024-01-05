Tata unveils all-new 'Acti.EV' architecture for electric cars: Check details
Tata Motors has showcased its new all-electric vehicle platform called the Acti.EV, which has made its debut on the Punch EV. This architecture will be the foundation for a variety of electric vehicles (EVs), such as the Curvv, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV. Acti.EV is set to become a staple for the brand and is distinct from Tata's Premium Pure EV platform shared with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reserved for more upscale cars like the Tata Avinya.
Acti.EV platform's battery, motors, and chassis
The versatile Acti.EV platform can accommodate different battery types, including cylindrical or prismatic, as well as LFP batteries designed for India's climate and conditions. These batteries will provide a range of up to 600km and support 11kW AC or 150kW DC charging. The platform allows for front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and four-wheel-drive configurations, compatible with both Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors and Induction motors. The chassis is engineered with a five-star crash test rating in mind, utilizing Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS).
Electrical architecture and autonomous features
Acti.EV's 5G-enabled electrical architecture supports over-the-air updates and cloud computing, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and other compatible chipsets. The digital cockpit experience will be open to third-party apps and services. Some EVs built on the Acti.EV platform will feature Level-2 autonomous driver technology, with plans for Level 2+ in the future. Efficient design ensures a small front boot (frunk) and extra ground clearance for Indian roads.