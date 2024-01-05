Features and safety kit of Hyundai CRETA (facelift) revealed

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Features and safety kit of Hyundai CRETA (facelift) revealed

By Pradnesh Naik 01:38 pm Jan 05, 202401:38 pm

The upcoming Hyundai CRETA will come equipped with 19 ADAS functions

Hyundai﻿ is gearing up to launch the 2024 iteration of its popular SUV model, the CRETA, on January 16 in India. In the latest development, the South Korean automaker has shared more details about the revamped SUV before its debut. With new features and safety equipment, the CRETA aims to maintain its leading position in the premium midsize segment. Pre-orders for the updated model have already begun, and deliveries are expected to start by the end of January.

2/4

Hyundai's SmartSense suite will be available in the top-spec trim

The range-topping trim of the CRETA (facelift) will come equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense suite, which will boast 19 Level-2 ADAS functions. The SUV will also feature six airbags, a 360-degree-vier camera, blind-spot monitoring, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and electronic stability control (ESC). As per the carmaker, the SUV's body structure has also been reinforced to enhance crashworthiness, structural rigidity, and impact absorption.

3/4

Enhanced creature comfort

The upgraded CRETA will offer a new 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium eight-speaker Bose sound system. It will also feature ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered driver's seat, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support in higher trims. The SUV will be available in multiple variants with three engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill.

4/4

Rivals in the midsize SUV segment in India

Once the upcoming Hyundai CRETA goes official, it will compete with rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun in the midsize SUV segment. The updated SUV will boast over 70 safety features, with 36 standard ones across all variants. With its advanced safety technology and new features, the facelifted model is set to make a significant impact in the highly competitive category in India.