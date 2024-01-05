Aprilia's all-new retro-inspired motorcycle in the works: What to expect

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Aprilia's all-new retro-inspired motorcycle in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 11:52 am Jan 05, 202411:52 am

Aprilia's upcoming retro roadster will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Aprilia)

After the successful launch of the RS 457, Aprilia is reportedly developing a roadster motorcycle based on the capable supersport model. As evident by leaked photos of a test mule, the upcoming bike looks more like a retro offering, rather than a semi-faired Tuono version of the RS 457. Spy shots showcase a refreshed tubular frame and subframe, an offset mono-shock unit, vintage bodywork, a round LED headlamp, and single-disc brakes on both wheels.

2/3

It will retain the 457cc twin-cylinder motor from the supersport

The retro roadster is anticipated to be powered by Aprilia's new 457cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of power at 9,400rpm and a peak torque of 43.5Nm at 6,700rpm. The engine will likely be paired with a six-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch. The camouflaged test mule featured the same inverted front forks as the Aprilia RS 457 and would ride on 17-inch designer wheels. Additionally, the bike would include a TFT display for instrumentation and an all-LED setup.

3/3

Expected launch and rivals

The Aprilia 457 retro roadster is not expected to enter production until the latter half of 2024. Although it currently has no direct rivals, it will likely compete with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Kawasaki's new-age Eliminator 450, once launched in India. It's worth noting that the final design and components of the production model may differ from the prototype seen in the spy photos.