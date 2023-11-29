Nissan to go green by dropping 60% petrol-powered engines soon

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Nissan to go green by dropping 60% petrol-powered engines soon

By Pradnesh Naik 12:33 pm Nov 29, 202312:33 pm

The Leaf is one of the most popular EV models for Nissan (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automotive giant Nissan is gearing up to cut the variety of engines for cars launching in 2028 and beyond. As reported by Nikkei, the carmaker is planning to drop a whopping 60% of engine types. This shift in focus is due to the company's increased interest in minicars and hybrid vehicles (HVs), essentially putting a stop to the development of new petrol-only engines. Instead, Nissan will concentrate on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models.

2/3

The company is focusing on its 'e-Power' hybrid vehicles

At present, Nissan is working on 10 different types of petrol engines for a range of vehicles. However, starting with new models in 2028, the automaker will primarily focus on four types of ICE units for its e-Power hybrid vehicles. This move highlights the company's dedication to electrification and sustainability. For reference, the propulsion on e-Power hybrid models is generally handled by electric motors, with the engine acting as a generator to extend range.

3/3

Nissan is transitioning toward electrification

Nissan's strategic decision aligns with the global automotive industry's move toward electrification and cleaner energy sources. By cutting down the number of engine types and zeroing in on hybrid and electric models, Nissan aims to remain competitive in the fast-changing market while contributing to a greener future. This move also underscores the growing significance of EVs and HVs in the automotive world.