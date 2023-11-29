Citroen is developing C3X notchback for India: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:43 am Nov 29, 202309:43 am

The upcoming C3X will borrow design elements from the Europe-specific C4X model. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

French marque Citroen is gearing up to launch a unique notchback sedan, the all-new C3X, in India soon. It will feature a high-riding stance and SUV-like design elements. Spy shots have captured the model under heavy camouflage, revealing its nearly 4.3m length. It will be the automaker's fourth model based on the CMP modular platform and will also give rise to an EV version. Its one-of-a-kind notchback body style will set the C3X apart from its competitors.

It will have higher ground clearance to tackle our roads

The C3X's most notable feature will be its notchback body style, which is currently absent in any mass-market model in India. This design, previously seen in India with models like the Hyundai ACCENT VIVA and SKODA OCTAVIA, includes a rear windscreen that lifts with the boot lid. The C3X's high-riding stance will be another eye-catching aspect, with spy images showing ground clearance similar to the C3 Aircross (200mm), making it well-suited for Indian roads.

It will share parts and features with other Citroen models

Citroen plans to achieve better economies of scale by sharing parts among its models. Although the heavy camouflage hides most styling details, it is anticipated that the bonnet, front fenders, and front doors will be borrowed from the C3 Aircross. The interior remains under wraps, but it's likely that elements like the dashboard and seats will be shared with its siblings. The features list is expected to resemble the C3 Aircross.

Single powertrain options might be offered at launch

The C3X will utilize the modular CMP platform, like other C-cubed models from Citroen. It's expected to retain the 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine with manual or automatic transmission options. An all-electric version is also in the works, potentially joining the lineup about six months after the petrol-powered sedan's debut. However, the single-engine option at launch might disappoint some buyers, as rivals offer larger, more powerful turbo-petrol engines and hybrid powertrains.

When will the upcoming Citroen C3X arrive in India?

Citroen has not announced a specific launch timeline for the C3X, but it's expected to arrive around July next year, with the electric version sometime in early 2025. Once launched, it will compete with models like the Honda City, Hyundai VERNA, Volkswagen Virtus, and SKODA SLAVIA. However, it is likely to establish its own niche as a crossover sedan with unique styling. Given Citroen's pricing and positioning strategy, the C3X is expected to be more affordable than its aforementioned rivals.