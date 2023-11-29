2025 Audi S5 Sportback spied on test: Expected features

2025 Audi S5 Sportback spied on test: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Nov 29, 202312:05 am

The car will have a shark-fin antenna

A prototype of the 2025 Audi S5 Sportback was recently spotted refueling at the Nürburgring race track in Germany, before a test run. Although fully camouflaged, the vehicle seems to feature its production body panels and final lights, suggesting an appealing design. Interestingly, a facelifted version of the Volkswagen Golf was also seen being tested in the same area.

What to expect inside and out?

The new Audi S5 Sportback will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, aerodynamic wheels, a shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps. A free-standing digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, black upholstery, and circular AC vents will be present inside. Multiple airbags should ensure the passengers' safety. The powertrain details of the upcoming vehicle are yet to be disclosed.

Changes in Audi's lineup

Rumors suggest that Audi may discontinue the S4 Sedan, leaving the S5 Sportback as the only option for customers. The traditional sedan is expected to be replaced by a more practical hatchback/liftback body style. Additionally, the A4 alphanumeric designation will likely be reserved for a future electric vehicle (EV), leading to the current wagon becoming the A5 Avant. This change will also result in S5 Avant and RS5 Avant models.