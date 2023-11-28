Tata's EzServe service gaining popularity in smaller cities: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:21 pm Nov 28, 2023

Tata serviced 1.7 lakh vehicles this financial year

Tata Motors's EzServe bike service has gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where workshops and service centers are scarce. Dimple Mehta, Head of Customer Care at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, told CarWale that they serviced 1.7 lakh vehicles this financial year with a fleet of just 229 bikes. The initiative has successfully reached a wider customer base and reduced service duration.

The customer retention rate has improved

The EzServe program's success is evident in the increased rate of return customers to Tata service centers, which has risen from 42% before the pandemic to 68% now. Additionally, Tata's workshops have expanded from 579 back in 2020 to 929 in 2023, contributing to improved customer retention and catering to a larger audience in need of vehicle servicing.

Here's how EzServe works

EzServe allows technicians to visit the owner's home on a two-wheeler equipped with basic tools and service their Tata vehicle on-site. However, this service is limited to basic maintenance that can be finished within two hours and does not require specialized tools. The convenience of this at-home service has made it an attractive option for customers, especially those in smaller cities with limited access to workshops.