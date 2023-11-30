MG Gloster (facelift) spotted testing: Check design and features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:06 pm Nov 30, 202301:06 pm

The upcoming MG Gloster (facelift) will ride on designer diamond-cut wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British marque MG Motor is gearing up to introduce a facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Gloster, in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs for the first time, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Since its debut in 2020, the current Gloster has received a few mid-life updates, primarily to its exterior and features. The updated model is expected to launch with significant changes sometime in 2024.

It will feature a redesigned rear profile and updated features

The refreshed MG Gloster will showcase a revamped rear profile, including a new bumper, taillights, and repositioned reflectors. Other noticeable features will include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper with washer, dual exhaust tips, side steps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and door-mounted ORVMs. These enhancements aim to boost the overall appeal of the three-row SUV. Interestingly, the test vehicle doesn't have roof rails, which are standard on the existing model.

It will be offered with two engine options

The Gloster (facelift) is anticipated to offer updated powertrains for better performance. Currently, the SUV is available with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel mill, both mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The cabin will also be updated with new upholstery and tech features. When it launches in 2024, the new Gloster will compete against rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and SKODA KODIAQ in the full-size SUV segment.