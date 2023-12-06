Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe can do 0-100km/h in 4 seconds

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe can do 0-100km/h in 4 seconds

By Pradnesh Naik 09:57 am Dec 06, 202309:57 am

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe rides on 19-inch blacked-out wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the 2024 CLE 53 Coupe for the global markets. This sleek sports car fuses the C-Class and E-Class coupes into one model. It boasts a 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six engine (codename: M256M) that churns out 443hp/560Nm. However, with an over-boost function, torque can briefly jump to 600Nm for up to 12 seconds. The car can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

2/4

The car features a 48V mild-hybrid assist system

The 2024 CLE 53's engine features upgraded combustion chambers, reworked inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, and enhanced injection. A larger turbocharger unit bumps the output to 22psi, teaming up with an electric auxiliary compressor and a second-gen integrated starter generator for the 48V mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties are handled by a nine-speed AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G gearbox, with an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The coupe also sports rear-axle steering, and broader front and rear fenders.

3/4

It gets DIGITAL LIGHT headlights and 19-inch blacked-out wheels

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts an AMG-specific Panamericana grille for a butch appearance. The sports car gets a sculpted hood, sweptback DIGITAL LIGHT headlights with integrated eyebrow-like DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, a sloping roofline, and sleek LED taillamps. It rolls on 19-inch blacked-out wheels. It gets the optional AMG Performance Studio Package, which adds a pronounced rear spoiler and rear diffuser. AMG Night and AMG Carbon Fiber packages are also offered.

4/4

The cabin has space for four people

Inside, the sporty 2+2-seater cabin features a 12.3-inch freestanding driver's display and an 11.9-inch infotainment panel. The AMG Performance Seat pack provides bucket seats with vertical openings for reduced weight and increased ventilation. The dashboard, door panels, and seats of the sporty coupe are covered in ARTICO man-made leather upholstery paired with MICROCUT black microfiber material with AMG graphics and contrasting red-colored stitching. Pricing details for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will be revealed soon.