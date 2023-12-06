Tata to launch 4 mid-size SUVs next year: Check list

Tata Harrier will get petrol and EV versions

Tata Motors will introduce four mid-size SUVs in India by 2024, following the success of its recent launches, Nexon, and the updated Harrier and Safari. The upcoming line-up will include the Tata Curvv, Tata Harrier EV, and petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari. These new models will aim to cater to the diverse preferences of Indian consumers and shall compete with other contenders in the midsize SUV market.

Tata Curvv to head to reality

Tata Curvv is set to hit the roads next year, with real-world testing in progress. The design will stay true to the concept model, featuring a sleek, coupe-like roofline at the rear. The Curvv will boast a wide array of features, such as dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. Engine options will include an EV variant followed by an ICE version, likely powered by a new turbo-petrol engine.

Harrier to get EV version

Tata Motors has plans to launch an EV version of the recently revamped Harrier, first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Harrier EV will be built on the OMEGA-Arc platform and shall be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of 500km. A dual-motor AWD setup may also be available since the platform supports it.

Petrol-backed Safari and Harrier also in works

Finally, petrol versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari are in development in India. They will bridge the gap between diesel models and EVs in the midsize SUV segment. They will run on turbo-petrol engines currently under development, with test mules being used to gather data and fine-tune the mills further.