Audi's hardcore RS6 Avant variant found testing: Expected features

Auto

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Dec 06, 202312:05 am

The car will debut in 2024

Audi is working on a mid-cycle update to its high-performance RS6 Avant wagon, rumored to be a more intense version. The spotted prototype showcases vertical air vents on the front fenders, a fresh spoiler lip, and a unique rear diffuser with three vertical fins accompanied by dual oval exhaust tips. This design seems to draw inspiration from the RS6 GTO concept revealed in 2020.

Possible features and performance upgrades

The prototype, tentatively dubbed the RS6 GT, sports red horizontal reflectors above the exhaust tips and large wheels fitted with winter tires. It appears to sit closer to the ground than RS6 Performance, although this could be an optical illusion. Audi Sport chief Sebastian Grams hinted at an even more powerful and sharper RS6 variant. It will potentially boost the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine to produce over the current 621hp and 850Nm of torque.

Expected launch and inspiration from RS6 GTO

Set to debut in 2024, the muscular wagon's design borrows elements from the RS6 GTO concept, which itself was influenced by the 1989 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. However, unlike the concept, the spotted prototype lacks a side exhaust and white wheel covers. The RS6 GTO concept featured a prominent roof spoiler and a mirrored version of Audi Sport's three-color motif on its front, which is also visible on the new prototype.