Best features of 2024 Fiat 500e EV hatchback explained
Fiat has revealed the 2024 Fiat 500e, marking its comeback to the US market after a five-year absence and one year since announcing the car's impending return. It is set to launch as a budget-friendly electric vehicle (EV), in the US early next year. The (500e)RED edition, will cost $32,500 (around Rs. 27 lakh), significantly lower than the average EV price of $51,762 (roughly Rs. 41 lakh) in the country in October.
The car has a tiny footprint
The 500e is a compact car with a retro-inspired design and small size. Similar to its predecessor, the new model sports two doors, four seats, retro-inspired flair, and a tiny footprint, which makes it perfect for tight parking spots. According to Fiat, the revamped model is both longer and wider than its predecessor, offering more room for passengers inside.
It gets a red-accented cabin
The (500e)RED edition, in particular, sports a cabin with red accents, a round gauge cluster, and a glossy red dashboard insert. It features a 7.0-inch driver-facing display and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It can be charged up to 80% in 35 mins
Fiat estimates the 2024 Fiat 500e's range at 240km, powered by a 42kWh battery pack. The car comes with a Level 2 charger for installation in buyers' garages or driveways. When connected to a charger, the hatchback's battery can be fully charged in four hours and 15 minutes. With a DC fast charger, the 500e can recharge from empty to 80% in just 35 minutes.
It sings a song at low speeds
The new Fiat 500e delivers 118hp and 220Nm of torque, reaching 95.5km/h in 8.5 seconds. It provides three drive modes: Normal, Range, and Sherpa. The latter maximizes the remaining range by limiting power output and top speed. At low speeds, the 500e's Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) "sings" a song titled "The sound of 500," composed by Flavio Ibba-Marco Gualdi. It gives drivers a touch of Italian culture during the initial moments of each drive.