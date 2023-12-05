Maruti Suzuki WagonR tops car sales chart in November 2023

Maruti Suzuki WagonR tops car sales chart in November 2023

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:59 pm Dec 05, 2023

WagonR sold 16,567 units last month

In November 2023, Maruti Suzuki's WagonR took the top spot as the best-selling car in India, with 16,567 units sold. This marks a 13% YoY growth from 14,720 units in November 2022. The popular hatchback outshined its siblings, Dzire and Swift, both of which are set to launch new generations in 2024. The Dzire saw a YoY sales increase of 20%, selling 15,965 units last month compared to 14,456 units in November last year.

Swift and Dzire to get new generations in 2024

The Swift compact hatchback experienced a YoY sales growth of 1%, with 15,311 units sold in November 2023 compared to 15,153 units during the same period in 2022. Both the new-generation Swift and Dzire are anticipated to debut in early 2024, featuring evolutionary exterior and interior changes. A new 1.2-liter Z series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology could be introduced in these upcoming models.

Other top performers and upcoming launches

Tata Nexon landed in fourth place with 14,916 units sold, despite a YoY negative sales growth of 6%. The Tata Punch recorded a YoY growth of 19%, selling 14,383 units compared to 12,131 units in November 2022. Mahindra Scorpio saw a massive YoY surge of 89%, selling 12,185 units against 6,455 units last year. Hyundai CRETA, which has an upcoming facelifted version featuring significant revisions inside and out, sold 11,814 units in November 2023, marking an 11% YoY decline.

What about Brezza, Baleno, and Ertiga?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza sold 13,393 units last month, while the Baleno registered sales of 12,961 units in our country. Finally, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retailed 12,857 units in November 2023.