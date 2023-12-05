Ex-Tesla employee turns whistleblower, raises concerns over self-driving tech

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:06 pm Dec 05, 202302:06 pm

Krupski shared 100GB of internal data with Handelsblatt

Lucasz Krupski, a former Tesla employee, has voiced concerns about the safety of Tesla's self-driving technology, claiming it is not ready for public roads. In a BBC interview, Krupski shared that he leaked data to German newspaper Handelsblatt in May. It included customer complaints about Tesla's braking and self-driving software. He said his internal concerns were dismissed, and the EV maker did not respond to requests for comment.

Evidence of non-compliance and phantom braking

Krupski alleges that he discovered evidence in company data, indicating that safety requirements for vehicles with autonomous or assistive-driving technology were not met. He also mentioned Tesla employees discussing instances of vehicles "phantom braking," or braking randomly in response to non-existent obstacles. The Dutch Data Protection Authority in the Netherlands, where Tesla's European headquarters is located, confirmed it had been notified of the data breach and was investigating the claim.

Whistleblower's actions raise wider concerns

Being a whistleblower has been "terrifying" for Krupski, who received the Blueprint for Free Speech Whistleblowing Prize. Jack Stilgoe, an associate professor at University College London researching autonomous vehicles, said Krupski's claims raised broader concerns about the technology. "This is a sort of test case of AI in the wild, on the open road, surrounded by all the rest of us," he said.

Tesla facing legal heat for some time

Tesla's autopilot has been under the scanner for quite some time. The US Department of Justice has been investigating the firm, over its assisted driving feature claims since January 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also conducting similar probes into its autopilot system. On a related note, the UK government announced an Automated Vehicles Bill in early November. This was done to make a legal framework for self-driving cars.