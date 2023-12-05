Royal Enfield launches 'Reown' program for pre-owned motorcycles in India

Reown customers also get loyalty bonuses

Royal Enfield has launched "Reown," a program for pre-owned motorcycles, making it easier for customers to buy, sell, or exchange their Royal Enfield bikes. The initiative aims to improve accessibility and trust in owning and upgrading Royal Enfield models. CEO B Govindarajan stated, "We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles."

Reown offers one-stop solution for pre-owned Enfields

Reown offers a wide selection of pre-owned Royal Enfield bikes, available both in-store and online. Customers can express interest in buying, selling, or exchanging their current two-wheeler. A dedicated relationship manager guides customers through the process, ensuring a smooth experience. All pre-owned Royal Enfield bikes listed on Reown undergo over 200 technical and mechanical checks and are refurbished with genuine parts at authorized service centers.

Strategic alliances and benefits for Reown customers

To enhance the customer experience, Royal Enfield has partnered with HDFC and IDFC for financing options, and Shriram Group for upgrades from other two-wheeler brands. It also joined hands with Adroit Auto for doorstep motorcycle evaluations, and OLX for easy discovery and access to pre-owned certified Royal Enfield bikes. Customers selling through Reown receive loyalty bonuses worth Rs. 5,000 for genuine bike accessories for their next Royal Enfield purchase.