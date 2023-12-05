2024 Hyundai CRETA to debut soon: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:39 pm Dec 05, 202312:39 pm

It will flaunt an ADAS suite

Hyundai has sent out a "Block Your Date" notice for January 16, hinting at the possible unveiling of the facelifted CRETA compact SUV. The refreshed model will showcase exterior and interior upgrades, much like those seen in the recently launched Kia Seltos (facelift). The India-spec CRETA will adopt Hyundai's new design language, with some versions taking inspiration from the Hyundai Tucson.

Key features inside and out

The revamped Hyundai CRETA will feature a redesigned front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, new taillamps, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Inside, expect an upgraded dashboard, revamped AC vent designs, and a horizontal panoramic display with dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment panel and digital instrument cluster. The SUV may also offer new upholstery and interior theme choices, all aimed at elevating the overall driving experience.

Engine options and ADAS suite

Under the hood, the new CRETA will provide three engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill introduced in the facelifted Seltos. Enhanced safety features like ADAS and a 360-degree-view camera will be included. The ADAS package will comprise forward collision warning and avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision warning and avoidance assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, and safe exit warning.

Pricing and rivals

With these improvements, the 2024 CRETA may see a slight price bump. It currently starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it will continue to compete with models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV500, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun.

