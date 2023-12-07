Lamborghini Revuelto vs Ferrari SF90 Stradale: Which supercar is better

Lamborghini Revuelto rides on 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has introduced its most powerful and most expensive offering, the Revuelto, in India. The hybrid coupe carries a starting price tag of Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before any options. At that price point, it rivals the SF90 Stradale from arch-nemesis Ferrari. Between these two hyperbeasts, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The rivalry between Ferrari and Lamborghini is not new. Both supercar makers have strived to offer the best to their respective customers since the battle began in the early 1960s. Ferrari introduced its first hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale, in 2019. It garnered a positive response from critics and customers alike. Now, to challenge its supremacy, Lamborghini has introduced the Revuelto.

Lamborghini Revuelto looks more appealing with its edgy design

Lamborghini Revuelto has sleek LED headlights, Y-shaped DRLs and LED taillamps, a prominent front splitter, scissor doors, large air scoops, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports a sculpted bonnet with vents, inverted L-shaped matrix LED headlamps, full-width LED taillamps, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and lightweight forged alloy wheels. Both supercars are underpinned by a carbon fiber composite chassis.

Revuelto's cabin looks upmarket with 3 screens and Alcantara upholstery

The Revuelto's two-seater cabin has Alcantara upholstery, a triple-screen setup consisting of a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment display, and a 9.1-inch display for the passenger, and ADAS functions. The sporty two-seater cabin of the SF90 Stradale features a multifunctional steering wheel with capacitive touch-based controls, a head-up display, and a massive 16.0-inch curved digital HD screen.

The Revuelto packs a more powerful engine

The Lamborghini Revuelto is fueled by an 825hp, 6.5-liter V12 engine that is linked to three electric motors and a 3.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,015hp. Powering the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a 4.0-liter V8 motor that is paired with a 7.9kWh battery pack and three electric motors. The hybrid setup develops 986hp of maximum power.

Which one is better?

In India, the Lamborghini Revuelto starts at Rs. 8.89 crore. On the other hand, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale will set you back by Rs. 7.5 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Revuelto makes more sense with its aggressive design, upmarket cabin, ADAS safety suite, and a more powerful hybrid setup.