By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 07, 202312:05 am

The Kawasaki Eliminator 450 will be one of the star attractions at the India Bike Week 2023 (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, the India Bike Week event has attained legendary status in the motorcycling community on our shores. This year's show is taking place on December 8 and 9 at Vagator, Goa. The entry fee for a single day is Rs. 2,499, while the weekend pass costs Rs. 2,999. Here's a look at the top bikes to be showcased there.

Kawasaki Eliminator 450

Iconic Japanese marque Kawasaki is gearing up to introduce the new-age Eliminator in India at the IBW 2023. The cruiser follows a neo-retro philosophy and features a sloping fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a side-mounted exhaust system, and alloy wheels. Safety is ensured by dual-channel ABS and disc brakes. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 451cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 45hp.

Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 is one of the highly awaited middleweight supersport bikes in India. It flaunts the signature triple LED headlamp setup, a double front fairing, clip-on handlebars, and an under-belly exhaust. The motorcycle has dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system to ensure rider safety. It runs on an all-new 457cc parallel-twin engine that develops 48hp.

Harley-Davidson X440-based scrambler

Harley-Davidson is all set to surprise the motorcycling community at IBW 2023 with an X440-based scrambler. It will likely use the same tubular frame as its sibling. It will also get dual-channel ABS, disc brakes for safety, and the 3.5-inch TFT display seen on the X440 cruiser. Powering the scrambler will be the same 440cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 27hp.

Refreshed Kawasaki W175

Apart from the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is also planning to showcase the refreshed W175 retro-inspired roadster. The updates on the motorcycle are most likely to be cosmetic, with new colors and alloy wheels. For rider's safety, it will get dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both wheels. It will draw power from the same 177cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out 13hp of power.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

After making its first public appearance at Motoverse 2023 event, the Royal Enfield Himalayan will likely be launched at IBW 2023. It features a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tires. To ensure safety, it has dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system. It is fueled by a 452cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 39hp.