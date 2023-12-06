New Maruti Suzuki Swift's mild-hybrid engine to offer 24.5km/l mileage

1/3

Auto 2 min read

New Maruti Suzuki Swift's mild-hybrid engine to offer 24.5km/l mileage

By Pradnesh Naik 06:04 pm Dec 06, 202306:04 pm

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the engine specs for the 2024 Swift, set to hit Indian markets soon. The fourth-gen hatchback, which was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show, boasts a new 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine (codename: Z12E) from the automaker's Z Series range. The mill delivers 82hp/108Nm, with a mild-hybrid system adding 3.1hp of power and 60Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency for the standard and mild-hybrid versions are 23.4km/l and 24.5km/l, respectively, on the WLTP cycle.

2/3

Comparing the Z12E engine with the current K12 motor

The new Z12E engine in the upcoming Swift aims for stronger pulling power at lower revs, unlike the current K12 engine's free-revving nature. For context, the existing K12 engine in the Swift, a four-cylinder unit with 1197cc displacement, generates 90hp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm. The Z Series engines are anticipated to provide better volumetric efficiency and torque compared to the K series units.

3/3

Expected details of transmission options for India-bound Swift

The India-bound Maruti Swift will feature the same Z12E engine, but exact power outputs are yet to be confirmed. A mild-hybrid option is expected at launch, but the CVT gearbox might not be available in India. Instead, the new-generation Swift could continue with an AMT and a five-speed manual gearbox. The Indian version will be front-wheel-drive only. To recall, testing of the hatchback has already started, with more details on the car to be announced in the coming months.