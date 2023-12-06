Lamborghini's most powerful supercar launched in India at Rs. 8.9cr

By Pradnesh Naik 05:20 pm Dec 06, 202305:20 pm

Lamborghini Revuelto features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has unveiled its latest supercar, the Revuelto, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The Revuelto is the spiritual successor to the Aventador and stands as the most powerful series production Lamborghini to date. It boasts a new V12 engine combined with a hybrid motor, producing a total output of 1,015hp. The cost of the high-end vehicle will go even higher once options from the Italian marque's Ad Personam division are taken into account.

It packs a unique hybrid system with a V12 engine

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Revuelto houses a 6.5-liter V12 petrol engine that delivers 825hp/725Nm. The engine is paired with a hybrid setup with three electric motors (two at the rear, one in the front), bringing the combined output to an impressive 1,015hp. The power is distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The supercar can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 350km/h.

The coupe remains true to Lamborghini's iconic design philosophy

The new Lamborghini Revuelto showcases Y-shaped elements in its design, including the LED DRLs. The iconic wedge-shaped silhouette is carried over from its predecessor. However, everything else is new. The front and rear have new bumpers, while the side profile features signature scissor doors and an eye-catching setup of 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) wheels. Lamborghini also provides a variety of customization options, which can be further enhanced through the company's Ad Personam division.

The supercar gets a triple-screen setup and multiple ADAS functions

Inside, the supercar's sporty two-seater cabin has a unique triple-screen setup consisting of a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment display, and a 9.1-inch display for the passenger. It also comes equipped with a full suite of ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane change and departure warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, and a few others. In India, the Lamborghini Revuelto competes with the Ferrari's SF90 Stradale.