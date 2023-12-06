Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy to develop interoperable EV charging network

Ather Energy has been an early promoter of Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS) in India

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy have teamed up to establish a groundbreaking fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) network across 100 Indian cities. The network will boast over 1,900 charging points. This unique network aims to boost EV adoption by providing rapid charging capabilities for both Hero and Ather owners. This inter-operable network will utilize India's first-ever indigenously developed Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), which was approved recently by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIC).

India's largest EV charging ecosystem

This joint network will become India's largest EV charging ecosystem, utilizing the LECCS. The charging standard combines both AC and DC chargers for light electric vehicles. Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility BU, congratulated the Ather and VIDA teams for setting a global benchmark in the two-wheeler EV space.

Seamless charging experience for existing Hero and Ather customers

Users can find and navigate to charging stations via the 'My VIDA' and Ather App, allowing them to discover compatible locations, check station availability, and locate their nearest charging point. Srivastava emphasized that VIDA's brand promise is to build a "Worry-free EV ecosystem." This extensive network will offer a seamless and convenient ownership experience for customers while ensuring hassle-free charging for current and future users.