New MINI Cooper EV offers sportier looks and GO-KART mode

British carmaker MINI has unveiled the sporty John Cooper Works trim for its all-electric Cooper SE model. This new addition highlights the company's racing history and offers remarkable performance. It combines the iconic design philosophy and legendary JCW performance characteristics with sustainable mobility. With an all-new GO-KART Mode, the electric hot-hatchback delivers an unparalleled experience to the driver with enhanced feedback on the pedals and steering wheel.

Performance and charging capabilities of the electric hot-hatchback

The motor of the MINI Cooper SE John Cooper Works trim boasts 218hp of power and 330Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Its 54.2kWh high-voltage battery pack provides a range of up to 402km, as determined in the WLTP test cycle. Fast charging with direct current (DC) is possible at up to 95kW, enabling the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

It gets sporty design elements such as 18-inch dual-tone wheels

The John Cooper Works variant features an iconic logo with sharp outlines and a classic red, white, and black color scheme on the octagonal front grille. It includes 18-inch dual-tone wheels in a 'Lap Spoke' design, eye-catching red-colored JCW brake calipers, and bonnet stripes. The Cooper SE also has front and rear diffusers, a high-gloss black radiator grille surround, a contrasting roof, Chilli Red-colored mirror caps, and an all-LED lighting setup for improved visibility.

Racing-inspired interiors uplift the in-cabin experience

Inside, the MINI Cooper SE with John Cooper Works trim has race-inspired interiors. The performance-focused JCW seats blend synthetic leather with red stitching and multi-colored knitted material in the shoulder section. The black-and-red-color theme extends to the door and dashboard, with the passenger side featuring a distinctive JCW-specific pattern resembling a checkered flag. The central, high-resolution OLED display measures 240mm in diameter and offers navigation, media, telephone, and climate control information.

GO-KART mode changes interior lighting as well

The EV's GO-KART Mode changes the display and interior lighting to an anthracite red color and features a unique GO-KART sound. The optimized throttle response of the accelerator pedal in this mode enhances the sporty driving experience. Parking Assistant Plus simplifies parking with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround cameras. The advanced EXPLORE Mode allows parking via smartphone without the driver having to sit in the car, providing convenience in tight spaces.