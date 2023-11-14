Lucid Motors's electric pickup truck spotted in clay model form

By Akash Pandey 11:12 am Nov 14, 202311:12 am

It is simply a clay prototype and is yet to be prepared for public exhibition

A sighting of a clay model resembling an electric pickup truck from Lucid Motors, has ignited discussions about the possibility of the start-up venturing into the pickup market. The image, shared on Lucid Forum, displays the clay model parked alongside what seems to be the Gravity SUV, which will premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. A Lucid representative chose not to comment on future products, leaving the prospect of a Lucid truck up in the air.

It has design similarities to Lucid Air and Gravity SUV

The clay model shares visual characteristics with the Lucid Air sedan and previews of the forthcoming Gravity SUV. The design is smooth and successfully integrates Lucid's aesthetics into a distinct and innovative truck shape. However, it's crucial to remember that this is merely a clay model and far from being ready for display. The likelihood of an actual Lucid truck is still uncertain, but it's clear that the company has entertained the idea.

Pickup trucks could be a potential game-changer for Lucid

Should Lucid Motors decide to create a pickup truck, it could appeal to a whole new demographic of consumers and potentially revolutionize the startup's position in the market. Although the Air sedan boasts remarkable range and performance, it has encountered obstacles due to its steep price and being a sedan in a market dominated by SUVs. A Lucid pickup could help overcome these challenges and broaden the company's appeal. Additional details may surface during the Gravity unveiling.