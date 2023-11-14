Electric Vauxhall Grandland SUV launching in 2024: What to expect

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Electric Vauxhall Grandland SUV launching in 2024: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:23 pm Nov 14, 202312:23 pm

The Grandland electric SUV will utilise the STLA M platform from Stellantis. Representative image (Photo credit: Vauxhall Motors)

UK-based Vauxhall Motors plans to revamp its Grandland model into an electric SUV by 2024, boasting a range exceeding 644km and a speedy four-wheel-drive variant. The updated Grandland will utilize Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, which also serves as the foundation for Peugeot's e-3008. This development is part of Vauxhall's initiative to broaden its electric vehicle lineup and align with its parent company's objectives. The arrival of the new Grandland is anticipated in late 2024.

2/4

The eSUV will feature family-friendly dimensions and a sleek roofline

Freshly captured photos of a Grandland undergoing testing in Germany by Autocar indicate a resemblance to the existing model. The front-end, characterized by the 'Vizor' design, seems to have progressed to align with the streamlined design seen on the Astra. Noteworthy in this prototype is a contemporary rendition of the 'Compass' motif inspired by Vauxhall's groundbreaking Experimental concept, where creases in the bonnet and bumper represent north and south, and the LED DRLs form the east and west.

3/4

Grandland could have e-3008-like performance and range specifications

The electric Grandland is anticipated to share similar specifications with the Peugeot e-3008, which includes a front-mounted electric motor and a 73kWh battery, generating 207hp, 340Nm of torque, and a range of 525km. A dual-motor, four-wheel-drive version is also offered in e-3008, maintaining the same range but with a power boost to 321hp, cutting the 100km/h acceleration time from 8.7 seconds to 6.4 seconds. The high-end Grandland model could potentially become part of Vauxhall's GSe series of performance-oriented electrified vehicles.

4/4

Additional powertrains and Vauxhall's multi-energy approach

After the electric Grandland's debut, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are likely to be added, consistent with Vauxhall's "multi-energy" approach. This strategy has already been applied to the Vauxhall Corsa supermini and Vauxhall Mokka crossover, which feature a combination of petrol and electric powertrains. The Peugeot e-3008 also comes in a Long Range edition with a 98kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 700km, which could be a possibility for the Grandland as well.