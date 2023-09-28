Raspberry Pi 5 announced: See full specs here

Raspberry Pi 5 announced: See full specs here

By Rishabh Raj 01:45 pm Sep 28, 202301:45 pm

The new Raspberry Pi 5 is expected to hit the shelves before the end of October (Photo credit: Phoronix)

After four years since the launch of the Raspberry Pi 4, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has finally unveiled the eagerly awaited Raspberry Pi 5. This new version of the popular single-board computer boasts better graphics and is faster than its predecessor. Raspberry Pi 5 is also the first full-size computer from the brand that uses in-house silicon. The computer is perfect for various projects like media servers, retro gaming consoles, and even robotics.

Impressive specifications and performance boost

Under the hood, the Raspberry Pi 5 sports a 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor running at 2.4GHz, offering a significant performance boost compared to the Raspberry Pi 4. It also comes with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Gigabit Ethernet. The device has two micro-HDMI ports for dual 4K display support with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR compatibility. Plus, it includes two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port for power.

Better graphics and swifter storage

The graphics are better with an 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU, which makes for a smoother experience. Storage is faster too, thanks to support for high-speed SDR104 mode, potentially doubling SD card performance. Just ensure you have the right SD card. There's also a single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface, but you'll need an adapter for it.

New custom silicon and enhanced I/O capabilities

For the first time in a full-size Raspberry Pi, the Raspberry Pi 5 features custom silicon in the form of the RP1 southbridge chip. This chip takes care of I/O functions and replaces some tasks previously managed by the main system on a chip. The RP1 southbridge allows for faster transfer speeds to external devices and peripherals while also enhancing overall performance and functionality.

Pricing and availability

You can get the Raspberry Pi 5 in two different options: a 4GB RAM model priced at $60 and an 8GB RAM version for $80. While the starting price is a bit higher than previous models, the Raspberry Pi 4 will still be available with various RAM options. The new Raspberry Pi 5 is expected to hit the shelves before the end of October, with production set to continue until 2035.

A versatile tool for tech hobbyists and professionals

With its upgraded specs and custom silicon, the Raspberry Pi 5 is an even more versatile tool for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Its enhanced performance, connectivity options, and I/O capabilities make it suitable for a wide range of applications, from DIY projects to industrial controllers and thin clients for offices. The Raspberry Pi Foundation continues to push the boundaries of what these small yet powerful computers can do with the new Pi 5.