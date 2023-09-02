Jawa Motorcycle teases refreshed 42 Bobber: What to expect

Auto

Jawa Motorcycle teases refreshed 42 Bobber: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 02, 2023 | 09:08 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber will roll on designer alloy wheels (Representative image)

Heritage bikemaker Jawa Motorcycles has teased its upcoming offering, the 2023 42 Bobber, ahead of its official debut in India. The motorcycle will now feature alloy wheels and tubeless tires. The cruiser will also be BS6 Stage 2 compliant and boasts a new handlebar, fuel tank, and a revamped instrument cluster. It is set to be the most affordable bobber in the Indian market. For reference, the current model is priced between Rs. 2.13 lakh to Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Distinct features to set 42 Bobber apart

Despite being based on the Jawa 42, the 42 Bobber will showcase several differences, including a new fuel tank with carved knee recesses and tank pads, a redesigned handlebar, and an updated instrument cluster. The motorcycle will remain the most affordable bobber in the Indian market, undercutting even its sibling, the Perak. This competitive pricing and unique design are sure to attract the attention of potential buyers.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber to feature multiple mechanical upgrades

Notably, for its 2023 lineup, Jawa has made substantial mechanical improvements, and these will reportedly be reflected in the 42 Bobber's mechanical components, too. For enhanced NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels and a better riding experience, its engine will be remapped and fitted with a larger throttle body. The exhaust ports will also witness an increase in size for better rideability and performance, all while maintaining emission standards.

It will retain capable 334cc, liquid-cooled engine

The Jawa 42 Bobber will retain its 334cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 30hp of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque. The mill would likely be mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, it is expected that an improved assist and slipper clutch, along with a redesigned muffler, will also be incorporated into the retro-inspired cruiser as well. These enhancements aim to provide an engaging riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Share this timeline