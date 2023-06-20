Auto

How KTM 200 Duke fares against TVS Apache RTR 200

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 20, 2023 | 01:29 pm 2 min read

Both bikes get all-LED lighting setup

Austrian automaker KTM has introduced the 2023 iteration of its 200 Duke streetfighter motorbike in India. The motorcycle has a sporty appearance, offers full-LED illumination, and is backed by an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 24.6hp of power. Here, the vehicle takes on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Which one is better? Let us find out.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V looks more stylish

KTM 200 Duke sits on a split-trellis frame and sports a muscular fuel tank with extensions, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, an underbelly exhaust, and alloy wheels. It also gets a digital instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V offers split-style seats, a muscular tank, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and alloy rims.

Both are on par in terms of dimensions

KTM 200 Duke has a saddle height of 822mm, ground clearance of 155mm, a kerb weight of 159kg, and stores 13.4 liters of fuel. RTR 200 4V stores 12 liters of fuel, has a saddle height of 800mm, a 180mm ground clearance, and 152kg weight.

KTM 200 Duke gets a more powerful engine

KTM 200 Duke runs on an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.6hp and a peak torque of 19.2Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is fueled by a 197.75cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected mill that puts out 20.5hp of power and 17.25Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The duo gets disc brakes on both ends

KTM 200 Duke is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 43mm inverted forks on the front side, and a rear mono-shock unit. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, single/dual-channel ABS, and three riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber on the rear.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 KTM 200 Duke costs Rs. 1.96 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V falls in the price bracket of Rs. 1.42-1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both bikes seem evenly matched. However, our vote goes to the Apache RTR 200 4V for its better looks and safety equipment as well as a lower price tag compared to its rival.

