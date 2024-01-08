Planning to buy a big bike? Top 5 upcoming options

BMW R 1300 GS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

The Indian motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. Many young as well as experienced buyers are opting to upgrade to bikes with large-capacity engines to hone new riding skills. This move has led many bikemakers to introduce several middleweight and liter-class motorcycles on our shores. Meanwhile, here are the top five big bikes arriving in India in 2024.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features dual-pod LED headlamp units, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by an all-new 451cc, inline-two-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 45hp/43Nm.

Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to reveal the Daytona 660 on Tuesday (January 9) in India. Spy shots showcased the supersport's fully-faired silhouette, complete with split LED headlights, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footpegs. It shall get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike is likely to boast a three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 81hp/64Nm.

Yamaha R7

The Yamaha R7 launch is expected in 2024. It flaunts a 12.8-liter fuel tank, a bi-LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and an aerodynamic tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. It is equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock. The bike is powered by a 689cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 72hp/67Nm.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS sports dual LED headlights, carbon fiber front fender, beak, and hand guards, a new titanium subframe, and 17-inch forged Marchesini wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the ADV is a 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine that develops 180hp/118Nm.

BMW R 1300 GS

BMW R 1300 GS is underpinned by a redesigned chassis and gets an X-shaped LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a raised handlebar, and a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. It has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for safety. The ADV is powered by a 1,300cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer engine that delivers 145hp/142Nm.