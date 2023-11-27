How KTM 1290 Super Adventure fares against this BMW bike

By Pradnesh Naik

BMW R 1300 GS rides on rugged-type forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

KTM has revealed the 2024 version of the 1290 Super Adventure for the global markets. It is offered in two trim levels. With the refreshed offering, the bikemaker is aiming to snatch the champion's crown from the current segment leader, the BMW R 1300 GS. But in the liter-class ADV category, which of these two heavy hitters makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad was primarily responsible for popularizing the adventure tourer segment with its R 1250 GS range. The ADV became the go-to choice for people looking for versatile handling characteristics and rugged design. However, with the arrival of capable rivals like the KTM 1290 Super Adventure, the German marque has updated its champion with a new engine and a new moniker.

BMW R 1300 GS looks better with angular beak

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure flaunts an adjustable windscreen, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a metallic bash plate, a single-piece seat, and a sleek LED taillight. The BMW R 1300 GS features an LED headlamp with X-shaped DRLs, a muscular fuel tank, a raised handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, and a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster.

Both feature dual-channel ABS, traction control system

For the rider's safety, both the 1290 Super Adventure and R 1300 GS come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, and traction control. Suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure packs more powerful engine

Powering the KTM 1290 Super Adventure is a potent 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin, LC8 engine that generates 158hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. The BMW R 1300 GS is fueled by a 1,300cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer engine that puts out 145hp of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both ADVs are handled by a six-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In the US market, the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS starts at $18,895 (about Rs. 15.74 lakh). On the other hand, KTM is yet to reveal the pricing of the 1290 Super Adventure. We expect it to start at around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). In our opinion, the BMW R 1300 GS makes more sense with its aggressive design and overall better brand value.