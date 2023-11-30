How KTM 1390 Super Duke fares against Ducati Streetfighter V4

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Nov 30, 202303:05 am

KTM has taken the wraps off the new 1390 Super Duke R for the global markets. With the 2024 model, the bikemaker is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Duke lineup. The refreshed motorcycle aims to snatch the champion's crown in the liter-class segment from the Ducati Streetfighter V4. Between these two capable bikes, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Although ADVs have been gaining popularity in recent years, the demand for streetfighters has remained constant. Enthusiasts opt for the body style for its versatility, both on the streets and on race tracks. While Ducati has been ruling the liter-class category with the Streetfighter range, KTM is now planning to upset the leader with its refreshed 1390 Super Duke R.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 looks more appealing

Ducati Streetfighter V4 features a sculpted 17-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. KTM 1390 Super Duke R sports a muscular 17.5-liter fuel tank, a sharp-looking projector LED headlamp, split-type seats, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and a tapered tail section with an LED taillamp.

Both bikes are equipped with a traction control system

In terms of rider safety, both the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1390 Super Duke R come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

The Streetfighter V4 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Streetfighter V4 is a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine that puts out 208hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 123Nm. The 1390 Super Duke R is fueled by a 1,350cc, liquid-cooled, LC8, V-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 190hp and 145Nm of peak torque. Both bikes get a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 can be yours between Rs. 22.15 lakh and Rs. 25.69 lakh. KTM is yet to reveal the pricing of the 1390 Super Duke R. We expect the motorcycle to cost around Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), once launched. In our opinion, the Streetfighter V4 makes more sense with its aggressive design and powerful engine.

