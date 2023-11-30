Is 2024 Renault Duster a better SUV than Hyundai CRETA

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Is 2024 Renault Duster a better SUV than Hyundai CRETA

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 30, 202312:05 am

The 2024 Renault Duster features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of its popular SUV model, the Duster for the global markets. The India-bound mid-size SUV takes design inspiration from the Bigster concept. Once launched, the automaker will aim to take down the current segment leader, Hyundai CRETA. Between these two capable offerings, which one makes more sense? The French fighter or the South Korean brawler?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The SUV segment has been growing rapidly in India, with people opting for the rugged body style over hatchbacks and sedans. The mid-size category has seen a lot of movement lately. However, the Hyundai CRETA still reigns supreme over the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Honda Elevate. Now, Renault is aiming for the top spot with the 2024 Duster.

3/6

The Renault Duster looks more appealing of the two

The Renault Duster follows the brand's design philosophy and features a muscular bonnet, a full-width grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, rugged alloy wheels, and Y-shaped LED taillamps. Hyundai CRETA sports a sculpted hood, triple LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a large chromed grille, skid plates, silvered roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, diamond-cut wheels, and LED taillamps.

4/6

Both SUVs feature a digital instrument cluster and multifunctional steering

The Duster gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a rugged-looking dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing instrument cluster. The CRETA has a five-seater cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, automatic AC, leather upholstery, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both SUVs have a multifunctional steering wheel.

5/6

The Duster gets more engine options

The Duster is backed by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp), a 1.2-liter petrol-hybrid setup (140hp), and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor (170hp). The mills are paired with either a CVT or a manual gearbox. Hyundai CRETA draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol unit (113hp) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113hp). They are paired with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an iVT gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hyundai CRETA can be yours between Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 19.2 lakh. Renault is yet to disclose the pricing of the 2024 Duster. We expect it to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), once launched. In our opinion, the Duster makes more sense with its aggressive design and potent powertrain options.