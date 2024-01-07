Ather 450 Apex vs TVS X: Which e-scooter is sportier

By Pradnesh Naik

Ather 450 Apex features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has introduced its sportiest electric scooter to date, the 450 Apex, in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy). At that price range, it competes against the TVS X, which is touted as the most powerful e-scooter on our shores. But between these two potent offerings, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Thanks to its 450 series models, Ather Energy is touted as the torch-bearer of performance-focused electric scooters in India. However, Chennai-based TVS Motor Company introduced its most powerful electric scooter, the X, last year to steal the champion's crown from the former. To regain its lost position, Ather has now released its most capable offering, the 450 Apex. Let us see which is better.

With futuristic design, TVS X looks more appealing

The TVS X sports a vertically stacked LED headlamp cluster with cornering lights, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking side panels, a slim LED taillamp, and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument console. The Ather 450 Apex flaunts a special Indium Blue paint scheme, transparent body panels, an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, angular cast-type mirrors, a sleek LED taillamp, and a 7.0-inch full-color TFT touchscreen.

Both have regenerative braking, riding modes

To ensure the rider's safety, both the TVS X and Ather 450 Apex come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS), regenerative braking, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end on both e-scooters.

Ather 450 Apex promises slightly longer riding range

Powering the TVS X is an 11kW mid-mounted motor that is linked to a 3.8kWh battery pack. The e-scooter promises a range of up to 140km on a single charge. The Ather 450 Apex boasts a 7kW mid-mounted electric motor paired with an IP67-rated 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 157km per charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the TVS X will set you back by Rs. 2.5 lakh. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Apex can be yours at Rs. 1.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy). In our opinion, the 450 Apex makes more sense with its slightly lower price tag and longer riding range.