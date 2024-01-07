All-new Kawasaki Z400 RS in works: What to expect

The upcoming Z400 RS's design will be inspired by the Kawasaki Z650 RS (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

If rumors are to be believed, Japanese marque Kawasaki is developing an all-new retro-inspired motorcycle, the Z400 RS, based on the recently unveiled Ninja ZX-4R. For reference, the RS series showcases Kawasaki's classic design philosophy with a modern twist. The Z400 RS is expected to feature minimalistic styling, such as a round headlight unit, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a dual-pod instrument cluster.

Expected features, engine specifications of Kawasaki Z400 RS

The Kawasaki Z400 RS is likely to be equipped with the same 399cc, inline-four-cylinder engine found in the Ninja ZX-4R, generating 76hp at 14,500rpm and 39Nm at 13,000rpm. It's speculated that the bike will offer several ride modes, a TFT cluster with connectivity options, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), and dual-channel ABS. This blend of vintage appeal and contemporary technology should attract enthusiasts who enjoy motorcycles with a nostalgic flair.

Possible India launch by 2025

If the Kawasaki Z400 RS does come to fruition, it is predicted to arrive in India by 2025. Currently, there is no direct competitor for this rumored bike in the market. The Ninja ZX-4R was recently introduced in India with a price tag of Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), so it will be interesting to see how the Z400 RS is priced if it makes its debut on our shores.