Yamaha launch event on January 9: What we can expect

By Pradnesh Naik 10:03 pm Jan 07, 202410:03 pm

The design of the upcoming electric scooter will be inspired by the Yamaha Ray ZR (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha is gearing up for a virtual launch event on Tuesday (January 9). While there have been rumors about its first electric scooter, the Japanese marque has teased its plans to introduce "new hues." This could also mean fresh color options for their existing scooters and motorcycles. Moreover, the "Yamaha Racing" hashtag in the event announcement hints that these new colors might be for its sporty motorcycle range as well.

New colors for Fascino, Ray ZR, R3, MT-03 possible

The "new hues" might be added to Yamaha's scooter models like the Fascino and Ray ZR or sporty motorcycles such as the R3 and MT-03. The teaser showcases white, purple, and blue colors. Internationally, Yamaha offers Intensity White and Phantom Purple on models like the R3, which resemble the colors in the teaser. Currently, the R3 in India doesn't have these colors, while the MT-03 lacks Icon Blue. The FZ lineup is also missing these teased colors.

Yamaha's first EV launch also possibility

Besides the new colors, Yamaha's upcoming virtual event could potentially reveal its first electric vehicle (EV). The company has previously displayed multiple electric scooters for Indian dealers at an event. Considering its potential rival, the TVS X, costs Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), Yamaha might initially import e-scooters at that price point and later switch to a completely knocked down (CKD) approach based on demand. However, no mechanical changes are expected for any existing products during this event.