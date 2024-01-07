How does Tata Punch.ev differ from petrol-powered Punch micro-SUV

1/4

Auto 2 min read

How does Tata Punch.ev differ from petrol-powered Punch micro-SUV

By Pradnesh Naik 09:20 pm Jan 07, 202409:20 pm

Tata Punch.ev rolls on 15-inch designer wheels

Tata Motors has introduced the Punch.ev, a unique battery electric vehicle (BEV), which features a dedicated platform, distinguishing it from the standard internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Punch. This new platform (Acti.EV) will also serve as the foundation for future EVs from the homegrown carmaker. Sporting numerous cosmetic enhancements and added features, the EV aims to provide a contemporary and distinct appearance compared to its ICE counterpart.

2/4

Design differences: Punch.ev inspired by Nexon.ev

Drawing inspiration from the updated Nexon.ev, the 2024 Punch.ev's design showcases sleek connected LED DRLs, split headlights and fog lamps, and a modified bumper design. While the ICE-powered Punch sports a more conventional look, both vehicles exude a rugged and robust presence. From the side and rear, they share similarities such as the silhouette, rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar, and substantial cladding on the lower side sills. The only noticeable difference is the lack of a fuel port.

3/4

Cabin, features: Punch.ev offers more advanced amenities

Though Tata Motors has not released interior images of the Punch.ev, it is anticipated to feature a dashboard design similar to the ICE-powered Punch with altered packaging and flooring due to platform differences. The e-SUV offers additional features like a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree-view camera, and Arcade.ev app suite. Shared features between both vehicles include a sunroof, auto-folding ORVMs, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, connected car technology, and cruise control.

4/4

Powertrain variants, expected pricing for Punch.ev

The Punch.ev comes with two powertrain options: Long Range and Standard Range. While Tata Motors has not revealed battery details, the platform can deliver a claimed range of up to 600km. The base model is likely to have specs akin to the Tigor.ev, while the Long Range variant may resemble the Nexon.ev medium range. Given that EVs typically have higher upfront costs, the Punch.ev is expected to be priced from around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).