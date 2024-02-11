The Bolero Neo comes equipped with Mahindra's Multi-Terrain Technology (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Attractive discounts available on Mahindra Bolero Neo: Check top rivals

What's the story Mahindra, India's SUV specialist, is offering discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 on its popular mid-size model, the Bolero Neo, this February. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts, extended warranties, and accessories. Its price ranges from Rs. 9.64-12.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, check how it stacks up against its top rivals on our shores.

Firstly, take a look at Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo flaunts a lengthy clamshell hood, a chrome-slatted grille, 15-inch rugged wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, wrap-around taillights, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there is a spacious seven-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a stylish center console with silver accents, all four power windows, dual airbags, EBD, and ABS. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine that makes 99hp/260Nm.

Rival #1

Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 8.1 lakh

Tata Nexon features a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its five-seater cabin has a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. It is backed by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (117hp/170Nm) or a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (112hp/260Nm).

Rival #2

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price begins at Rs. 8.34 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sports a clamshell hood, a sleek grille, dual projector LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and designer 16-inch wheels. Its spacious five-seater cabin gets an electric sunroof, a head-up display, a wireless charger, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and a 360-degree view camera. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-liter engine with mild-hybrid technology that churns out 102hp/137Nm in petrol guise (86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise).

Rival #3

Kia Seltos: Price starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Kia Seltos has a muscular hood, a new-age "Tiger Nose" grille, swept-back LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, connected-type LED taillamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Its sporty cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It draws power from a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Rival #4

Hyundai CRETA: Price begins at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai CRETA features bumper-mounted LED headlights with H-shaped DRLs, chromed parametric grille, sequential indicators, connected-type LED taillamps, and new-age 17-inch razer-cut wheels. Inside, it gets semi-leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, a start/stop button, and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor.