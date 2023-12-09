Massive year-end discounts on EVs in India: Check offers

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Massive year-end discounts on EVs in India: Check offers

By Pradnesh Naik 04:34 pm Dec 09, 202304:34 pm

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh on the XUV400 this December (Photo credit: Mahindra)

As we prepare to wrap up 2023, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in India are rolling out impressive discounts on their models. Mahindra XUV400's EL trim steals the spotlight with a whopping discount of up to Rs. 4.2 lakh. Other popular EVs, like the MG ZS EV and Tata Tigor EV, are also offered with enticing deals, depending on stock availability, dealer, and location.

2/3

Discounts on MG ZS EV, Tata Tigor EV, and more

The MG ZS EV comes with a cash discount of up to Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and additional corporate and loyalty bonuses. This follows a price cut of Rs. 2.2 lakh for the model a few months back. Moreover, MG Motor's entry-level Comet EV includes a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and first-year insurance. The Tata Tigor.ev features dealer-end discounts on select trims, based on stock availability and location.

3/3

Upcoming Battery Electric Vehicles in India

India's passenger BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) market is poised for significant growth in the next two to three years as major automakers introduce new models. Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Toyota, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Honda plan to launch all-electric SUVs targeting the midsize segment. In 2024, Tata's Curvv EV and Mahindra's XUV.e8 are set to hit the market, while Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart are scheduled to arrive by 2025.