Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads 7-seater SUV sales in November 2023

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads 7-seater SUV sales in November 2023

By Akash Pandey 04:17 pm Dec 09, 202304:17 pm

Despite being the top-seller, the Ertiga witnessed 7% YoY sales decline

In November 2023, India's auto market saw fierce competition, with SUVs leading the way and families increasingly choosing three-row vehicles. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claimed the top spot in 7-seater SUV sales in India last month. It sold 12,857 units, a 7% decrease from the 13,818 units sold in November 2022. Take a look at the rivals trailing behind.

2/4

Mahindra Scorpio secured second position

Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N's combined sales skyrocketed in November 2023, reaching 12,185 units compared to 6,455 units in the same month the previous year. Mahindra Bolero ranked third with 9,333 units sold, a 17% increase from November 2022's 7,984 units. Other contenders were Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Innova, with YoY growth of 27% and 241%, respectively. The XUV700 sold 7,221 units against last year's 5,701 units. Innova sold 6,910 units compared to 2,025 sales figure last year.

3/4

Kia Carens experienced a decline in sales

On the flip side, Kia Carens experienced a 27% YoY decline, with sales dropping from 6,360 units in November 2022 to 4,620 units in November 2023. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 secured the seventh position, registering 3,472 units compared to the previous 2,988 units, marking a YoY growth of 16%. However, the recently updated Tata Safari enjoyed a YoY increase of 54%, selling 2,207 units compared to the previous year's 1,437 units.

4/4

MG Hector witnessed 20% YoY growth

The MG Hector ended up with 2,130 units, up from 1,733 units, with a 20% YoY rise. Hyundai ALCAZAR saw a dip in sales, registering a 25% YoY decrease with only 1,913 units sold. Toyota Fortuner saw a 5% YoY decline, selling 1,876 units only.