HiPhi A goes official as a tri-motor electric hypercar

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:01 pm Nov 15, 202307:01 pm

It can hit a maximum speed of 301km/h

China's luxury electric vehicle manufacturer HiPhi has unveiled the HiPhi A, a formidable four-door, four-seat hypercar set to debut in 2025. Designed to rival the Rimac Nevera, the HiPhi A boasts a tri-motor configuration that generates an impressive 1,287hp. The hypercar features one motor on the front axle and two on the rear, allowing it to reach 0-100km/h in approximately two seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 301km/h.

What about its tech and performance upgrades?

Although the specifics of the HiPhi A's battery have not been disclosed, the company asserts it can reach "discharging 1.5MW of power at its peak." WESAIL New Energy Automotive will supply the motor technology, which is characterized as "lightweight, compact, ultra-quiet and upgradable." Additionally, the hypercar includes active rear-wheel steering, adjustable damping, an even weight distribution, and torque vectoring that enhances cornering by 15% and braking performance by 10%.

What about its design and interiors?

The HiPhi A's design incorporates elements from the HiPhi Z sedan and HiPhi X SUV, which were introduced in Europe earlier this year. Distinctive features include the brand's signature front hood and headlight designs, carbon fiber components, matte paint, an expansive rear wing, and broader tires. Inside, the vehicle offers a "driver-focused setup" with cutting-edge technology and seating for two passengers in the rear.