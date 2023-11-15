Xiaomi reveals first look at debut EV: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:53 pm Nov 15, 202305:53 pm

It has a top speed of 265km/h

Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone maker, has revealed its debut electric vehicle (EV), a five-seater sedan featuring a panoramic glass roof. Dubbed the Beijing Xiaomi SU7, this highly anticipated EV will be produced by the government-owned Beijing Automotive Group. While China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has disclosed this information, it doesn't necessarily imply a specific production timeline. Xiaomi had previously announced that its EV is set to officially launch in the first half of next year.

Features and specifications

Sporting a stylish exterior, the Beijing Xiaomi SU7 provides the option to incorporate LiDAR sensing technology atop its windshield for enhanced assisted driving capabilities. The EV boasts a maximum speed of 265km/h and tips the scales at weighs 2,660kg. Depending on whether it features a single or dual motor setup, the vehicle's batteries are supplied by either Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd or BYD.

Integration with Xiaomi's ecosystem

The introduction of the Xiaomi-branded EV is a vital component of the company's strategy to establish "an all-around ecosystem" for its clientele. Xiaomi has already updated its operating system for smartphones and various home appliances to accommodate future EVs, enabling users to manage all kinds of Xiaomi products through a single platform. This development mirrors other tech firms like Chinese giant Huawei, which has also entered the electric vehicle market.

Competition in China's auto sector

As Xiaomi ventures into China's bustling and increasingly competitive automotive industry, it faces competition from market leader BYD, which is launching new models. Smaller EV manufacturers like Li Auto Inc, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, and its luxury brand Zeekr, are also posing competition. Volkswagen and Xpeng are also planning at least two new Volkswagen-branded models for China, with the first set to arrive in 2026.