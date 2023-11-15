Xiaomi-branded EVs to enter production in China soon

Nov 15, 2023

Two Xiaomi cars are on the way

Beijing-based automaker BAIC Group's subsidiary has submitted an application for the production of two Xiaomi-branded electric vehicles (EVs), as stated on China's industry ministry website. This move follows the state planner's approval of EV manufacturing for the company in August. Although Xiaomi is expected to begin mass production of EVs next year, neither the firm nor Chinese authorities have confirmed this information.

Xiaomi's absence from regulatory approval list

Interestingly, Xiaomi was not featured in the most recent list of companies, seeking regulatory approval from the industry ministry for EV production. The reason for Xiaomi's omission from this list is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, the application for production approval of Xiaomi-branded EVs signifies a major advancement in the smartphone maker's foray into the EV market.

Anticipation of mass production in 2024

With the state planner's endorsement and BAIC Group's subsidiary pursuing manufacturing authorization, Xiaomi is set to commence mass production of its electric vehicles in 2024. The partnership between BAIC Group and Xiaomi demonstrates a strategic alliance that could potentially transform the EV landscape in China. As the global community shifts toward eco-friendly transportation options, this collaboration between a top automaker and a prominent tech company marks an exciting progression in the electric vehicle sector.