Toyota temporarily pauses Land Cruiser's bookings in India: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:33 pm Nov 15, 202303:33 pm

The car was launched in December 2022

Japanese automaker Toyota has put a temporary hold on new bookings for the Land Cruiser in India due to its soaring demand. The premium SUV, which was launched in December 2022, carries a price tag of Rs. 2.10 crore (ex-showroom) and began deliveries in January this year. The company has not yet disclosed when bookings will recommence, but an official announcement is expected once a decision is made.

LC300 is powered by a V6 diesel engine

The Toyota Land Cruiser also referred to as the LC300, made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2023. Under the hood, the vehicle boasts a 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine that delivers a maximum power of 305hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. This robust engine is coupled with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, providing a seamless and efficient driving experience.

Overwhelming demand for Land Cruiser in India

The temporary suspension of bookings for the Toyota Land Cruiser underscores the immense appeal of the SUV in India. Since its introduction last year, it has rapidly gained favor among consumers seeking a luxurious and powerful vehicle. As Toyota addresses this surging demand, customers eagerly anticipate updates on when they can reserve their own Land Cruiser and experience its remarkable performance firsthand.