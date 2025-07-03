Ubisoft chiefs found guilty of workplace harassment in #MeToo verdict

Three former executives of video game company Ubisoft have been found guilty of fostering a culture of sexual and psychological harassment in the workplace. The verdict was delivered by a court in Bobigny, north of Paris, following a recent trial . It marks a major milestone in the gaming industry's #MeToo movement. The accused are Tommy Francois, 52, ex-editorial vice-president; Serge Hascoet, 59, ex-chief creative officer; and Guillaume Patrux, 41, ex-game director.

1st case Francois's disturbing acts at Ubisoft Francois was convicted of sexual harassment, psychological harassment, and attempted sexual assault. He was handed a three-year suspended prison sentence and fined €30,000 (around ₹30 lakh). The court heard how he once tied a female employee to a chair with tape and pushed it into an elevator while pressing random buttons. He also forced one woman wearing a skirt to do handstands.

2nd case What Hascoet did Hascoet was convicted of psychological harassment and complicity in sexual harassment. He got an 18-month suspended sentence and a €45,000 (around ₹45 lakh) fine. The court heard he once handed a young female employee his used tissue (which he had blown his nose into), saying she could "resell it." He also bullied assistants into doing personal chores for him, like waiting at home for parcel deliveries.