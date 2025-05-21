What's the story

Jennifer Lopez has been sued for posting her own images on social media.

But how? That's because photographer Edwin Blanco and news agency Backgrid USA held the copyright to these photographs.

The photos, clicked at a pre-Golden Globes party in January, were posted on Lopez's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts without the owners' permission/compensation.

The suit alleges these images were used to promote Lopez's public appearances and increase user engagement.

The parties seek damages up to $1,50,000/photo!