Why Jennifer Lopez was sued for posting her own pictures
What's the story
Jennifer Lopez has been sued for posting her own images on social media.
But how? That's because photographer Edwin Blanco and news agency Backgrid USA held the copyright to these photographs.
The photos, clicked at a pre-Golden Globes party in January, were posted on Lopez's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts without the owners' permission/compensation.
The suit alleges these images were used to promote Lopez's public appearances and increase user engagement.
The parties seek damages up to $1,50,000/photo!
Lawsuit details
'Unauthorized use of the images is commercial in nature...'
Lopez's social media posts featured photos of her arrival and departure from the January 4 party in Los Angeles.
"Ms. Lopez's unauthorized use of the Images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion," the lawsuit filed last week states.
It further added, "For example, Ms. Lopez used the Images to spotlight the designer of her clothing and jewelry, leveraging the publicity from the event to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships."
Settlement efforts
Attempts to settle the matter outside court failed
The lawsuit also revealed that Lopez's representatives were in touch with Blanco and Backgrid's lawyers to reach an "informal resolution" by paying him for the shots.
However, she has yet to sign the agreement.
Nevertheless, the photos stay on her Instagram, which has been a point of contention for the parties involved.
Previous lawsuits
Backgrid's history of legal action against unauthorized photo use
Backgrid USA, the agency suing Lopez, has a reputation of going after those using their photographs without permission.
Over the years, they've sued celebrities such as Lisa Rinna, Justin Bieber, and Christina Milian.
This is not the first time Lopez has been sued for sharing photos without permission either; the singer and actor was sued in 2019 and 2020 too for doing the same.