'Completion of family...': Amber Heard announces birth of twins
What's the story
Hollywood actor Amber Heard has revealed the birth of her twins in an emotional Instagram post on Mother's Day.
The 39-year-old actor announced she has welcomed a daughter, Agnes, and a son, Ocean.
In her post, Heard wrote that she was "elated beyond words" to celebrate the "completion" of her family.
Reflection
Heard reflected on motherhood journey in Instagram post
Heard posted a photo of three pairs of feet—hers and her babies'.
She reflected on her journey into motherhood, writing: "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."
Heard is already a mother to a daughter named Oonagh, who was born in 2021.
Advocacy
Heard advocates for single parenthood, supports mothers globally
Heard had made headlines in 2021 for choosing to be a mother outside of marriage.
In her recent post, she stressed that motherhood was a decision she took "responsibly and thoughtfully."
She called her kids the manifestation of a family she had "strived to build for years."
Heard also sent love to mothers around the world, saying, "To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you."
Career
Heard's acting career and past controversies
Heard has appeared in Hollywood movies like The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Zombieland, and Aquaman.
She was once married to actor Johnny Depp, with whom she was later embroiled in two high-profile defamation lawsuits that attracted global media attention.
However, in spite of the controversies, Heard has remained focused on her career and her personal life.