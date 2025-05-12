BAFTA TV Awards 2025: Full list of winners
What's the story
The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA TV Awards) 2025 took place on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall, honoring the finest in the television industry.
Several popular shows, including Blue Lights, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, and Baby Reindeer, took home the coveted awards.
The night was packed with celebration as the winners were announced in several categories.
Here's the complete list of winners.
Drama series
'Blue Lights' clinches Best Drama series award
BBC One's Blue Lights took home the Best Drama Series.
It was up against Sherwood, Supacell, and Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light.
Meanwhile, in the Limited Drama category, ITV1's Mr Bates vs the Post Office bagged the award, beating Netflix's Baby Reindeer and One Day.
Comedy series
'Alma's Not Normal' wins Best Scripted Comedy
In the Scripted Comedy category, Alma's Not Normal was announced the winner, beating Brassic, G'Wed, and Ludwig.
Marisa Abela won the Leading Actress award for her role in Industry.
Lennie James also won the Leading Actor award for his performance in Mr Loverman.
Supporting roles
'Baby Reindeer' and 'Mr Loverman' dominate supporting categories
Jessica Gunning claimed the Supporting Actress award for Netflix's Baby Reindeer, while Ariyon Bakare bagged the Supporting Actor award for BBC One's Mr Loverman.
The Female Performance in a Comedy award went to Ruth Jones for Gavin & Stacey: The Finale on BBC One.
Sky Comedy's Mr Bigstuff earned Danny Dyer the Male Performance in a Comedy award.
Entertainment shows
'EastEnders' and 'Would I Lie to You?' also won
The Best Soap award was given to EastEnders on BBC One, while the Entertainment Programme award was bagged by Would I Lie To You? on BBC One.
Joe Lycett Late Night Lycett on Channel 4 bagged the Entertainment Performance award.
The Factual Entertainment award was snatched by Rob And Rylan's Grand Tour on BBC Two.
International and live events
'Shogun' and 'Glastonbury 2024' also among winners
Shogun on Disney+ bagged the International award, while Glastonbury 2024 on BBC Two took home the Live Event Coverage award.
The Current Affairs award was won by State of Rage on Channel 4, while the Single Documentary award was won by Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods on BBC Two.
The Factual Series award was claimed by To Catch A Copper on Channel 4.
Quiet Life won in the Short Form category.
Specialist factual and news
'Atomic People' and 'BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special's victories
Atomic People on BBC Two bagged the Specialist Factual award.
BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special on BBC News/BBC One clinched the award in the News Coverage category.
The Sports Coverage award was bagged by Paris 2024 Olympics on BBC Sport/BBC One.
The Memorable Moment award was handed over to Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.
Children's programming
'CBeebies As You Like It' wins in children's categories
In the Children's: Scripted category, the winner was CBeebies As You Like It At Shakespeare's Globe on CBeebies.
The Children's: Non-Scripted category was won by Disability And Me-FYI Investigates on Sky Kids.
Congratulations to the winners!