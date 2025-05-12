What's the story

The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA TV Awards) 2025 took place on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall, honoring the finest in the television industry.

Several popular shows, including Blue Lights, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, and Baby Reindeer, took home the coveted awards.

The night was packed with celebration as the winners were announced in several categories.

Here's the complete list of winners.