How LA wildfires have brought Hollywood to a standstill
What's the story
The raging wildfires in Southern California have hit Hollywood hard, destroying several celebrity homes and disrupting the industry.
The fires come just as Hollywood's annual awards season kicks off, with red carpet events being canceled and nominations announcements being delayed.
Film production has also been put on hold amid the crisis.
Personal losses
Celebrities lose homes, express grief over wildfire devastation
Several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Milo Ventimiglia, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Daniella Pineda, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton have lost their homes to the wildfires.
Crystal shared his sorrow in a statement to the press: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing."
Ventimiglia too reflected on his loss as he visited what was once his home in Malibu.
Industry solidarity
Hollywood extends support for wildfire relief efforts
In light of the crisis, many Hollywood personalities have also promised their support for wildfire relief efforts.
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest, and their family have pledged $1 million to support these efforts.
Paramount announced a similar $1 million donation to first responders fighting the fires.
Industry disruption
Wildfires impact film and TV workers in Southern California
The wildfires have impacted a large number of the country's film and TV workers who live in this part of California.
Nearly 30% of these professionals live in the affected region, according to Otis College of Art and Design.
This includes not just actors but also behind-the-scenes personnel such as writers, editors, camera operators, makeup artists, and caterers, among others.
Event cancelations
Premieres and award shows postponed amid wildfire crisis
Several high-profile film premieres have also been canceled amid the wildfires.
Amazon MGM Studios called off its LA premiere of Unstoppable, Sony scrapped its planned premiere for One of Them Days, and Universal canceled the Wolf Man premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Apple TV+, too, canceled its Monday premiere for the second season of Severance, expressing support for those affected by the fires.
Awards delay
Wildfires disrupt Hollywood awards season schedule
The wildfires have disrupted the schedule of galas and events for the upcoming awards season.
The American Film Institute postponed its annual awards luncheon, while the Critics Choice Awards were pushed back by two weeks.
Several guilds including the Producers Guild of America, Writers Guild of America, and American Society of Cinematographers have postponed their nominations announcements for upcoming awards.
Call for action
'Hacks' star Jean Smart urged networks to donate profits
Golden Globe-winning actor Jean Smart has urged networks airing upcoming awards shows to cancel their broadcasts and donate the money to fire victims and firefighters.
Meanwhile, Tyler Perry slammed insurance firms for canceling "millions of policies" in Los Angeles, just before the devastating wildfires.