Catastrophic LA wildfires impact Oscars; nominations announcement postponed
What's the story
The 97th Academy Awards nominations, set to be announced on January 17, have been delayed amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.
The announcement will now take place on January 19. The voting period has also been extended from its original end date of January 12 to January 14.
The move comes as several celebrities, including Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anna Faris lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades area to the fires.
Statement release
Academy expressed condolences amid the wildfire crisis
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also released a statement offering condolences to those impacted.
The letter read, "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California."
"So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."
Despite the havoc created by the wildfires, the 97th Academy Awards are still scheduled for March 2.
Event disruptions
Other Hollywood events affected by LA wildfires
Oscars aside, other Hollywood events have also been affected by the wildfires. Tapings for shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Price Is Right have been stopped.
The 2025 Critics Choice Awards, which were scheduled for Sunday (January 12), have been postponed to January 26.
The annual BAFTA Tea Party scheduled for Saturday (January 11) was also canceled due to "dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles."
Ongoing crisis
Wildfires continue to ravage Southern California
The wildfires, which started on Tuesday, have already ravaged some 1,000 structures and charred some 15,832 acres in the Pacific Palisades region alone.
Other fires have also erupted in other regions of Southern California, including the Eaton Fire in Pasadena and the Hurst Fire in San Fernando Valley.
A total of six fires have reportedly prompted evacuation orders for around 70,000 people.
The Pacific Palisades fire is now the most devastating in Los Angeles's history.