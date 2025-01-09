The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also released a statement offering condolences to those impacted.

The letter read, "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California."

"So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

Despite the havoc created by the wildfires, the 97th Academy Awards are still scheduled for March 2.